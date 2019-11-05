NNPC To Build 2 Condensate Refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has disclosed plans to establish two new 200,000 barrels per day condensate refineries to boost in-country refining capacity.

Group managing director, GMD, of the Corporation Mele Mallam Kyari stated this when he accompanied the minister of state for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva in the tour of Dangote Refinery project in Lagos at the weekend.

Kyari stated that upon completion, the Condensate Refineries, coupled with the 445,000bpd capacity of the existing refineries which are being refurbished, and the 650,000bpd Dangote Refinery, would transform Nigeria into a net exporter of petroleum products.

He added that these complementary efforts by the NNPC and the Dangote Group would guarantee energy security for Nigeria.

Mallam Kyari reiterated that the national oil company was not in contest for market share with the Dangote Refinery, but rather would provide support to the project to boost in-country refining capacity.

“Our objective is to make Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products and you can only achieve that by complementing each other, both the public and the private sector. We are going to do more and we actually need more of these private sector refineries for Nigeria to become a net exporter of gasoline and other associated products”, Mallam Kyari said.

On his part the minister pledged governments support to the 650,000 barrels per day, bpd capacity Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant with crude oil feedstock and other necessary inputs to ensure success of the project.

Sylva, stated that the refinery will attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria upon completion, adding that the plant was a symbol of the Nigerian success story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

