Old Market: Keffi Council Boss Denies Relocation Order

Chairman of Keffi local government council in Nasarawa State, Abdulrahman Maigoro, has advised traders and members of the public to disregard reports going on in social media and around the area that he has re-ordered traders to move from the New Keffi Market to the old market.

Maigoro while speaking with newsmen in his office in Keffi yesterday, said that such reports is created by those who did not wish the area well.

According to him, “I am debunking ongoing rumours and reports that I have directed marketers and traders to relocate back to old market, the report is not only false but is baseless and created by people who want to cause confusion and did not wish this area well”.

“Those spreading the rumours are doing it so as to indict me before his Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule and other member of the public,

“On September 3, I had directed traders in the old market to relocate to the New Keffi market to ease traffic in town and to boost our revenue base”.

“Moving to the new market will also boost commercial activities and improve the peoples’ living standard”.

“As the new markets has provided trading spaces for people and the traders have relocated and moving to the new market, will justify government’s huge investment in the market”.

“This is because the state government has invested so much in building of markets and the government’s intention is to fight poverty, unemployment and crime”.

Maigoro also advised the local government pensioners in the area to go to the pension board to advance reasons behind the delay in the payment of their September pension.

“I have remitted the pension money to the Pension board as I am committed to improved workers and pensioners welfare,” he said.

