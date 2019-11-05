Plateau LG Workers Begin Protest Over Financial Autonomy

Local government workers in Plateau under the aegis of Tripartite Workers Union yesterday embarked on a protest against the non-implementation of financial autonomy and the 18 per cent minimum wage by the state government.

The workers shut the gates of secretariats of the 17 local governments in the state, preventing the councils’ chairmen and other staff from gaining access into the secretariat.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as early as 7 a.m, the workers converged at the secretariats and barricaded the gates, chanting solidarity songs and barring any official or visitor from gaining access to the building.

The aggrieved workers under the tripartite Union are: Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

Mr Arandong Makwin, Plateau Tripartite Union Chairman, said that the statewide protest was embarked upon sequel to failure of the state government to meet “our demands before the October 30 ultimatum.”

“Sequel to our meeting held on 0ctober 4 at Barkin Ladi, we resolved that the state government should immediately commence the full implementation of financial autonomy, promotion and payment of arrears, 18 per cent minimum wage and annual increment”.

“Others include remittance of 10 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to local governments by the state as provided by law, 15 per cent of teachers’ salaries from local governments instead of the 100 per cent being deducted as stipulated by law and payment of salaries on/before 25th of every month.

“As we speak, nobody from the government has said anything about our letter of ultimatum dated October 4 nor called us for a discussion.

“Consequently, we decided to stage this protest all over the 17 local governments to press home our demands, which if not met, nobody will be allowed to enter the Secretariats including the chairmen,” Makwin said.

He said the workers had suffered enough due to the non-implementation over the years, saying, “this time around, we are saying no to it as we need the best of welfare as our dues.”

According to him, “This protest will continue until the government meet our demands.”

The State Commissioner of Information, Mr Dan Manjang, said that the state government was taken aback by the action of the local government workers and accused them of being unfair to Gov. Simon Lalong’s administration which he said, had human face.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

