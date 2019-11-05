NEWS
PMB Appoints Sarah Alade As Special Adviser On Finance, Economy
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
This information is contained in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.
Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.
She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.(NAN)
