Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has expressed dissatisfaction over World bank’s ease of doing business ranking that rated Nigeria poor in the registration of property.

Placed in 183rd position out of 190, Nigeria was ranked below other African countries like Ghana and South Africa. With the current ranking by the Washington-based lender, Nigeria, being the most populous nation in Africa is taunted with over 20 million housing deficit.

Reacting to the report in Abuja, the president of HDAN, Barr Festus Adebayo enjoined the federal government, members of the national assembly, state governors and other stakeholders to critically examine the issues bordering on property and title registration, which contributed to the poor performance of the country’s housing, mortgage and construction sectors.

He pointed out that property and title registration has been a major source of concern in the housing sector, lamenting that the report confirmed stakeholders’ fears on ease of doing business in the sector.

Adebayo was confident that the report has worsened the country’s housing deficit, adding that if government reduced the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with property and title registrations, that it would significantly attract more investors and establish a process that would create more affordable housing for Nigerians.

The president recommended that the entire stakeholders in the sector should intervene by creating a transparent one- stop channel for all registration, to be backed by modern technology.

According to him, “It takes 33 days to get a property registered in Ghana. If that is to be done in South Africa, it will take 10 days less, meaning that, one can obtain a property document at the end of 23 days in South Africa”.

“However, the case is not the same in Nigeria, as the World Bank data stated that it takes three months and two days to get the same property documentation”, he added.

He quoted the report as saying that Kano state made property registration less transparent by ending online publication of fee schedule and the list of documents necessary to register a property.

Irrespective of current efforts to improve ease of doing business in Nigeria, the World Bank report indicated that Nigeria still required 12 different procedures to obtain the document for a real estate development while it will involve only 5 procedures in Ghana.

The report also highlighted that while it takes 111 days to get a construction permit in Nigeria that the same papers could be obtained in 155 and 170 days in South Africa and Ghana respectively.

However, the document is more expensive in Nigeria than the combined cost in Ghana and South Africa. It cost 27.5 percent of the warehouse value to acquire a construction permit in Nigeria while in Ghana and South Africa, it costs 4.6 percent and 2 percent respectively.

The report also highlighted that Lagos state government has reduced the cost of construction permit by eliminating the Infrastructure Development Charge (IDC), the fee for construction permits for warehouse.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

