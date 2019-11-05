RCCG: Adeboye Storms Abuja For Holy Ghost Service

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye will host a power-packed Special Holy Ghost Service in Abuja tagged; “Peace Be Still.”

The programme which is the 18th edition will take place at the Redemption Camp, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, between November 7 and 8, 2019.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the Church, Assistant Regional Pastor, RCCG Region 10, Abuja, Pastor David Adewuyi, said the prayer meeting would “speak peace to Nigeria.”

Adewuyi said the programme will turn around the situation in the society, as many lives and families would be positively impacted by the prayer meeting which would be presided over by Adeboye.

According to him, the theme of the meeting, ‘Peace, be still,’ was chosen to address the current challenges in the country.

He said, “We believe that the peace of the Lord will flow from the Federal Capital Territory to all parts of the country. We are using this opportunity to invite everyone all over the world to attend the 18th edition of the Special Holy Ghost service holding at the Redemption Camp, Km 30, Keffi-Abuja Expressway, between November 7-8, 2019.”

“Righteousness was the antidote to the various problems besetting the country, adding that “right living can bring peace to the situation in the country.”

The Chairman, Abuja special Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili, stressed that the nation needed peace, noting that “with Jesus in the boat, peace would soon be restored in our nation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

