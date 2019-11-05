Rigasa Community Protests Incessant Kidnappings

The people of Rigasa community in Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State have staged a protest at the Kaduna State House of Assembly over increased rates of kidnapping.

The protesters are seeking governments intervention of the lawmakers to put a stop to the menace.

Barrister Shehu Sanusi who led members of the community on a peaceful protest to the state House of Assembly said the community now live in fear as it faces the challenge of kidnapping.

“Our people are being kidnapped on a daily basis and some of the residents of our community have left their home due to fear of kidnapping,” he said.

According to him, more than 50 people are in captivity including a woman who is eight months pregnant, while about 10 released victims are with them in the protest and no one was released without paying a ransom.

Sanusi added that the reason for the peaceful protest was to show their grievances to the various representatives in the assembly.

“No member of the House of Assembly has ever visited us to commiserate with us.

“We thank the governor for coming to visit us but no any member of the assembly as our representative visited to show concern or even speak about this problems in the media,

“We voted you to represent us but you are sleeping at your homes comfortably, we are tired of this situation, you should please come to our aides,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali , however assured the protesters that the assembly was going to do the needful and bring a lasting solution to the problems.

Deputy House leader, Alhaji Shehu Idris who spoke on behalf of the speaker said the House of Assembly would invite various stakeholders to discuss on the security situation and proffer possible solutions.

Shagali also pleaded with the protesters to be patient as they assured them they will invite some of them to have a larger meeting.

Meanwhile the Kaduna State police public relation officer, Yakubu Sabo said in an interview that they had to intervene in the protest because in Kaduna state, any form of procession without informing the police has been banned.

According to Yakubu, another error committed by the people who lead the procession was that they should know that taking a protest to any arm of government who has a structure has to be followed.

“The speaker of the House is the one to address whoever comes to the House protesting or he delegates a member to do it on his behalf, not as the Rigasa people did, that is insisting on a particular member to address them, this gives a coloration of violence putting the House to task to abide by their requests.

“They should have informed the police formally so that we could access to see if the protest is going to be peaceful or otherwise. These behaviour was what led us to take the organisers of the protest to the police station so that they could be investigated on why the did not inform the police before staging such a protest and if they are able to explain themselves well they will be allowed to go.

On the issue the Rigasa Community protesting increased rate of insecurity bedevilling their community, the PPRO said they acknowledge the challenges the command is facing with respect to kidnapping, banditry which has declined now.

“The Kaduna state Police Command had in few days back raided some hideouts of suspected banditry and kidnappers in Rigasa which lead to the interception of a notorious kidnapper who was apprehended with a captive in his possession which was rescued with some three other persons.

“These are some of the giant strides efforts the police are making to ensure that such security challenges are curtailed in that axis,” he said.

