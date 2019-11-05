Rights Abuse: Army To Sanction Erring Personnel

The authorities of the Nigerian Army has vowed to apprehend and sanction personnel involved in the alleged extra judicial killing of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in the Northeast theatre of operation.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa in a statement gave the warning while reacting to a video reportedly showing some Nigerian Armey personnel in an unprofessional manner torturing and extra judicially killing a suspected Boko Haram terrorist.

The director who strongly condemned the act said the dastardly act is completely unacceptable, unethical and is against the cherished core values of the Nigerian Army regarding respect for others and their fundamental rights.

“NA training, Rules of Engagement and Standing Operating Procedures guiding the conduct of all her operations are unambiguous about human rights abuses and extra judicial actions including the rights of the arrested/captured terrorists/combatants,” he said.

He reiterated that troops in the various theatres of operations in Nigeria, have been consistently warned to desist from rights infractions of any form no matter the amount of desperation, anger or provocation.

“NA does not license, encourage or condone indiscipline, unprofessional conduct especially extra judicial execution of suspects or combatants. “Where ever, such is noticed or reported, once it is confirmed, appropriate decisive sanction or punishment is usually immediately meted out to the perpetrators and this case would never be an exception.

“Accordingly, on seeing the gory video, NA has commenced thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits with the aim to deal with them in accordance with the extant military justice system,” he said.

Col Musa assured that members of the public would surely be informed of the results of the actions taken so far.

He added that the NA, being a responsible and law abiding organisation, will remain professional in the discharge of its constitutional roles and will continue to operate within the ambit of the law in line with the local and international best practices.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

