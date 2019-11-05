Should Fibroid Become A Woman’s Nightmare?

There are quite a number of reasons a couple could be deprived of their bundle of joy. ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH examines one of them and writes on the way forward.

Like many women in the 21st century, Mrs Chioma Okeke who got married at 32 wanted to delay childbearing by three years. She needed to put certain things in place before the arrival of the children. There was not much to worry about as many women, even at 45 and above are known to have given birth either through natural means or IVF. She had a good job with one of the banks.

She and her husband had planned their life and set time frame to achieve their goals. “Part of our plans was for me to work for three years to enable us plan financially for our children.

“But then at 35, I resigned from my work and from that moment, we tried for two years to make babies, but I always had miscarriages. Finally, we decided to seek medical help and found out that I had uterine fibroid.

“Can it be removed? I asked my doctor and he said yes. Few weeks later, the surgery was done and I went home. After a while, l tried to conceive again.

“By this time, I was 37 years old. As I speak to you, I am 46 and my problem is worst than when I had fibroid. At least I used to get pregnant, but for the past eight years, no sign of pregnancy. I have been moving from one fertility clinic to another and there has been no headway.

“It was later discovered that my uterus was removed along with the fibroid. When I went back to the doctor, he said there was no other option than to remove my uterus along with the fibroid.

“I am 46 years old and my husband is 49 years. We have given up hope. No need to waste money. I have accepted my fate and I am forging ahead,” she said.

New technologies awaken hope

Okeke’s main reason for agreeing to remove her fibroid was because she wanted to conceive. She said “my doctor told me that the fibroid in my uterus was the reason I kept having miscarriages, but he didn’t explain to me the best way to go about it. I told him I didn’t have any other problem except the miscarriages and that I really wanted to get pregnant, but he later claimed I didn’t emphasise that point otherwise he would not have carried out hysterectomy on me.

“ln the course of my reading and various appointments with doctors, I learnt that the doctor did hysterectomy instead of myomectomy surgery,” she said. Asked why she did not take up the issue with the doctor or other authorities, she said, “I tried to sue the doctor, but then I realized that it won’t bring back my uterus. I had to leave everything to God.”

According to recent studies, myomectomy surgery, either abdominal, laparoscopic or hysteroscopic, is an option for women with fibroids who wish to get pregnant in the future, or who want to keep their uterus for another reason. Unlike hysterectomy, which takes out the entire uterus, myomectomy removes the fibroids but leaves the uterus in place. This allows one to try for children in the future.

A study titled ‘The Impact and Management of Fibroids for Fertility: An evidence-based approach,’ by Xiaxiao Catherine Guo et al., explained that myomectomy is most often used for women who desire future fertility.

The study says pregnancy rates have been shown to have reached 50 to 60 per cent after both laparoscopic and abdominal myomectomy, with good obstetrical outcomes. While myomectomy does not eliminate symptoms permanently, and is associated with surgical risks and complications like loss of blood, long procedure and hospital stay and postoperative morbidity, it allows one to get pregnant, it further says.

It adds, “However, success in myomectomy depends on the location of fibroids. Intramural and subserosal fibroids are often resected using a laparoscopic or abdominal myomectomy. After undergoing an abdominal myomectomy, the risk of uterine rupture in pregnancy is low (about 0.002 per cent). Even though the incidence of uterine rupture is lower than that after a previous cesarean (about 0.1 per cent), patients with transmural incisions after abdominal or laparoscopic myomectomy generally undergo cesarean delivery.”

In another study by Casini et al., patients who underwent myomectomy for resection of submucosal fibroids had higher clinical pregnancy rates when compared to patients with fibroids that did not undergo surgery (43.3 per cent for operated versus 27.2 per cent for unoperated). In the study, data from randomized and controlled studies on the subject suggest that clinical pregnancy, live birth, and spontaneous abortion rates will normalize over time in women with submucosal fibroids following myomectomy when compared to infertile women without fibroids.

Myomectomy is also beneficial for infertile patients with intramural fibroids. Casini et al. found higher pregnancy rates in patients with intramural fibroids who underwent myomectomy, as opposed to those who did not (56.5 per cent versus 41 per cent, respectively). As stated before, subserosal fibroids are acknowledged as having little impact on fertility.

While awareness of fibroid is high in Nigeria, most Nigerians are not aware of the best way to tackle it. An obstetrician / gynaecologist, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi said fibroids on their own rarely cause infertility.

Ajayi, who is also the managing director, Nordica Fertility Clinic, said the American Society for Reproductive Medicine had established that fibroid is often seen in about 5 to 10 per cent of women suffering from infertility, but as a sole cause of infertility, fibroids only account for 1 to 2.4 per cent.

“It is a rare cause of infertility. For fibroids to cause infertility, it is either blocking the two tubes, or it is so big that it is occupying where the baby is supposed to be (that is the submucous fibroids). What fibroids usually cause is pregnancy loss. So anytime you have infertility and you have fibroids, you need to do a thorough assessment, because sometimes people usually blame fibroids when the problem is that the tubes are blocked, or the man’s sperm count is not up to par.

“It has also been established that fibroids might be associated with adhesions in the pelvis (that is scar tissues). When fertility is affected by uterine fibroids, the only treatment is surgery to remove the fibroids. When infertility is also part of the equation, drugs do not help, because most of the drugs used for fibroids will make you stop menstruating and ovulating,” he added.

Talking about a new technology, Ajayi pointed to a procedure that could be used to diagnose and also treat fibroid called hysteroscopy. “Anytime you hear “scopy” it means you are “looking inside”, so looking inside the uterus is hysteroscopy. This is very useful for fibroids that are found inside the lining of the uterus, what we call submucous fibroids,” he said.

If the fibroid is in the cavity of the uterus, the best way to remove it is through hysteroscopy, he explained, adding the problem with hysteroscopy however, is that if the fibroids is in the cavity of the uterus as well as the wall of the uterus, hysteroscopy alone will not be able to deal with it, but it will only be able to deal with the ones inside the cavity of the uterus, the submucous variety.

While evidence has shown that the most terrible fibroids that can affect fertility are the ones in the cavity of the uterus as well as the ones on the walls of the uterus which can also reduce fertility, Ajayi, however, said they needed to get to a particular size to do so, adding that is why early assessment is very important.

“To remove the ones on the walls of the uterus, which we call the intramural, a laparoscopy can be used. Of course, this depends on the doctor’s skill to do it. But if he cannot do it, that is not a problem, they can do the conventional open myomectomy which is the abdominal myomectomy.

“The most important thing is that the doctor needs to know his limitations; he needs to know what to chase. Now we know that if the fibroid(s) is in the cavity of the uterus it is better the doctor does a hysteroscopy even after the intramural fibroids has been removed.

“The fibroid(s) outside the uterus has very little effect on fertility, but because they can get so big, the laparoscopic assisted abdominal myomectomy was developed. This is simply the combination of laparoscopy with the conventional myomectomy for fibroid removal.

“Another thing that can be used for fibroid is the Uterine Fibroid Embolization: it is like an immunological procedure where some things like beads are inserted into the artery of the uterus and causes the fibroid to shrink. Although initially it is said that people who have infertility should not use it, opinions are changing in its favor in recent times. Another modality that is becoming popular is the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) where we can use ultrasound to shrink the size of the fibroids,” he added.

