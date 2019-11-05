Southampton FC Unveils Lagos Academy

English Premier League (EPL) side, Southampton Football Club at the weekend unveiled the Saints Lagos Academy in Lagos.

The Saints Lagos football academy is a partnership with Crimson Sport limited, which is located at the Goal Centre facility in Lekki, Lagos.

According to the promoters, the newly opened Academy will cater to both male and female players between the ages of six to 14 years, with the aim of creating platforms to enhance the development of grassroots football in Nigeria.

Speaking on the academy in Lagos, the Project Coordinator, Saints Lagos Football Academy, Ashiwe Anthony said that the academy was an affiliate of Southampton Football Academy, which is known to develop great football stars that have made a name in different leagues across the globe.

Anthony said that the mission and vision were centred on discovering and nurturing the plethora of talents that are awash in Nigeria, noting that the ambition was to ensure that no football talent on the streets of Lagos goes to waste.

“It is our joy to ensure that we at Saints Lagos Football Academy discover the next generation of football stars that will grace the world’s biggest stadium and competitions.

“We will spare no effort to ensure that we are at the heart of football development, as we bring in some of that technical expertise and well-known methodologies that have produced world talents,” the Coordinator pointed out.

On affordability, he said that the financial requirement has been taken into cognisance by the management of the academy, adding that with their sole aim of grassroots development, it would be accessible to all and sundry in Lagos State, regardless of status.

In his remark, the Director, School Sports directorate, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Oluyomi Oluwasanmi, said that the project was in tandem with the focal point of the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwolu, whose interest is in grassroots development where talents abound, as well as youth empowerment and engagement.

She said there were a lot of potential and talents in children, which should be discovered, harnessed and nurtured to stardom to reduce social vices in the country to the barest minimum.

Explaining the project’s concept, the Global Development Manager, Southampton Football Club, Matthew Sanger said the academy would adopt the same curriculum used to train players in its flagship camp in England.

“One of the things we are going to share with Saints Lagos is our academy performance plan, which is based on technical, tactical, psychological and physical development of the player, so, we will share and collaborate with Saints Lagos to deliver a world-class training programme here in the city of Lagos and educate the players and coaches as well,” he said.

