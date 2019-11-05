Staff Recruitment: Senate President, NASS Clerk In War Of Words

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan had his first face-off yesterday with the National Assembly management as he engaged the clerk, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori, in a verbal war.

Lawan and Sani-Omolori, who had a meeting, were unable to reconcile their intractable differences on alleged illegal staff recruitment, which allegedly ended in a shouting bout between them.

Apparently shocked by Sani-Omolori’s conduct, LEADERSHIP gathered that the National Assembly leadership plans to sponsor a motion seeking for a no confidence vote to be passed on the clerk of the National Assembly over some disturbing allegations.

A source who witnessed the row between the Senate president and the clerk said that the meeting which was called by Lawan, ended in chaos and appeared to be one of the stormiest in the history of the National Assembly.

Sani-Omolori, who was invited to brief the Senate president on why certain recruitments were made into the National Assembly without passing through the National Assembly Service Commission, was reported to have insisted that his actions were in line with the extant laws.

He was said to have told Lawan that his hands were very clean on the controversial exercise.

But an enraged Lawan reportedly shouted at Sani-Omolori threatening to remove him from office as the clerk of National Assembly.

In a surprising fight back, Sani-Omolori allegedly dismissed Lawan‘s threat, insisting that all he had done were in compliance with the rules.

A senator who attended the meeting, said: “What enraged Lawan most was when Sani-Omolori disclosed that he wants to award a contract of N10 billion to re-model the National Assembly structure.

‘’We were all enraged because such a contract was not captured in the 2020 Budget of the National Assembly,’’ he said.

Before Sani-Omolori was invited, a former chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Adamu Fika, was asked to furnish the office of the Senate president with information on such recruitment.

Fika reportedly dissociated himself from the recruitment, pointing out that all the recruitments were done without the knowledge of the National Assembly Service Commission.

When asked to confirm the face-off between Lawan and Sani-Omolori, the National Assembly director of Information, Rawlings Agada, he requested to confer with the clerk before commenting on the matter.

Agada later said: “I have spoken with the clerk on the issue. What I can tell you is that during that meeting, the issue that was discussed was the severance package for aides of lawmakers. I am not aware of any other issue discussed at the meeting.

‘’Today (Monday), the clerk and the minister of Finance had a meeting and that issue has been resolved now. That’s what I can tell you. Besides, if something like that happened, there are internal mechanisms in place through which they can be resolved,’’ he said.

However, the removal of the clerk of the National Assembly appeared to have been complicated by the provision of the National Assembly Service Commission Act which vested such powers on the commission.

It states that before a clerk of the National Assembly could be removed from office, the commission must have sent such request to the two chambers of the National Assembly, which are required to pass a simple majority vote to effect the removal.

The commission is at the moment not in session because its members and chairman are yet to be appointed since the tenure of the Fika-led commission expired in July 2018

Meanwhile, in a statement issued yesterday by the special assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, he said that the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives yesterday waded into the non-payment of severance allowances for legislative aides who served in the 8th National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

Taibowo said that Lawan and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, met with the relevant agencies of government led by the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

He said: “The principal officers from the Senate at the meeting included the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy Senate leader, Ajayi Boroffice, minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, deputy chief whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

‘’From the House of Representatives were the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, deputy leader, Peter Akpatason, minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, deputy chief whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and deputy minority whip, Adesegun Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

‘’Also at the meeting were the clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori and directors of the National Assembly Service Commission,’’ he said.

