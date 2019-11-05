COVER STORIES
Supreme Court Strikes Out Ex- CJN Onnoghen’s Appeal
The Supreme Court yesterday struck out a referral appeal praying the court to determine the constitutionality or otherwise of the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
The referral appeal filed by Dr Samuel Nwawka, was struck out by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who led five justices, after the appellant failed to appear and was not legally represented.
Nwawka had approached the Apex Court to invoke section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to determine Constitutional questions relating to the ways and manners the federal government caused the removal of Onnoghen as CJN through ex-parte application at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Feb. 23, 2019.
The appellant prayed the apex court to determine whether the action of the first to six respondents in applying for and ordering the removal of Onnoghen before his appearance at the Code of Conduct Tribunal is constitutional or not constitutional, arbitrary, outrageous and a flagrant violation of Onnoghen’s rights to presumption of innocence.
Respondents in the appeal are Federal Government, Abubakar Malami, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Dr Mohammed Isah (CCB Chairman), Danladi Umar (CCT Chairman), Hon Julie Anabor (CCT member), National Judicial Council, Head of Service of the Federation and the Senate as 1st to 9th respondents respectively.
MOST READ
NCC Rallies North-Eastern States On ICT Investment, Others
NCC Prioritises Issues Of Citizens With Special Needs – Danbatta
NIMASA DG Advocates Dedicated Ports For Cargo Delivery
We Are Ready To Tackle Smuggling On Waterways – Customs
WACT Donates Hilux Vehicle To Truckers Association In Onne
Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating
Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
FG Pledges To Support $12bn Dangote Refinery
-
NEWS24 hours ago
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (1)
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta