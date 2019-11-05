UBA Debuts Self-printing Debit Card At Lagos Trade Fair

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a self-printing debit card targeted at ensuring great value for customers and businesses.

This disclosure was made during the flag off ceremony of the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) by the chief executive officer, UBA Africa, Victor Osadolor.

According to him, the launch of the first of its kind debit card is targeted at encouraging increased use of debit cards which also offers more options to pay adding that the new self-printing debit card machine will allow for seamless business transactions with great value to customers and businesses.

He stated that that there is no gain saying that the world is tilting into a knowledge-based economy and businesses that would survive in the 21st century must invest in technology to remain competitive.

He also commended the federal government’s efforts at improving the nation’s investment climate, saying this is the reason the country is currently ranked fifteen place upwards in the global ease of doing business index reiterating that the bank would continue to support initiatives aimed at boosting trade in the country.

On delivery of its brand promise, he said, “We are creating superior value for all our customers, because we believe they are key to our everyday operations.”

He further said, the bank’s small and medium scale enterprise banking unit has been actively supporting small businesses with industry-specific loans that ensure maximum impact.

Osadolor emphasised that, UBA also keys into government intervention funds to expand access to credit facilities at competitive interest rates, while providing services such as advisory and technological infrastructure that help to reduce the cost of doing business.

Earlier, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the State’s commitment to promoting and connecting businesses across transnational borders, remains strong and unshaken.

On his part, the president of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase said the theme of this year’s fair underscores the importance of a robust business interaction to generate wealth and create value for the advancement of the Nigerian economy and the welfare of the citizens.

