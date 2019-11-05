Connect with us
‘UK’s Labour Party Will Examine Proposal To Ban Private Jets’

Published

13 mins ago

on

Britain’s opposition Labour Party said yesterday, it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes.

Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman for the transport sector, said a report from the Common Wealth think tank proposing a ban on private jets made a “very convincing argument”.

“Why is the government enabling billionaires to trash the climate when it’s the rest of us who will suffer the consequences?” he said in a statement.

“In just a few years’ time it will be possible for these journeys to be made by electric aircraft – so long as government puts in place the right incentives. Labour will examine these proposals closely and consult with industry on the introduction of a phase out date for the use of fossil fuel private jets.”

