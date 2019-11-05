WACT Donates Hilux Vehicle To Truckers Association In Onne

The Management of West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne Port Complex, Rivers State, has donated a Hilux vehicle to the Flat and Cargo Trailer Drivers Association (FCTDA).

Managing director of WACT, Mr. Aamir Mirza, who handed over the vehicle to the association on Thursday, said the gesture was aimed at facilitating the operations of truckers at the Onne Port.

He said, “If you remember in January and February this year, we had experienced a steep increase in volumes and at that time stakeholders like you went out of the way and supported us.

“You understood that some of the challenges we were facing were genuine and this is in recognition of the support so that you can better manage traffic inside Onne Port. Today, we are enjoying the fruits of our hard work; the business is much better. Our customers are happy as we are able to serve them better.”

Mirza said so far this year, the company has acquired several modern cargo handling equipment including two new mobile harbour cranes worth $10 million, three new reach stackers, two empty handlers and 14 new specialised terminal trucks to enhance prompt discharge of ships and delivery of containers to their owners.

He said the huge investment in people, processes and equipment undertaken by WACT has made it the most efficient container terminal outside Lagos and brought it at par with its peers in Apapa, and Tin Can Island Ports, in terms of operational efficiency.

“We have embraced the mindset of continuous improvement.Our aim is to be the best container terminal not just in Nigeria, but in the whole of West Africa. We have grown our annual capacity to more than 300,000 TEU and we solicit more support from you our stakeholders to continue to expand this capacity,” he said.

Speaking after receiving the keys and documents of the Hilux vehicle, the chairman, Flat and Cargo Truckers’ Association, Comrade Adolphus Ugwu, commended WACT for the donation and for its huge investments aimed at enhancing operations at the Onne Port.

“On behalf of members of Flat and Cargo Trailer Drivers Association Onne, I must say I am very grateful, and I promise that Flat and Cargo will continue to support WACT management to realise our aims and objectives. We promise to use this very equipment to further our business and work better with WACT. Thank you very much, we appreciate,” he said.

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) is one of the first green field container terminals built in Nigeria under a public private partnership. The terminal is capable of receiving large vessels with a capacity of up to 4,500 TEU. Located in Onne Port, which is a part of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, it has excellent hinterland connections to the rest of Nigeria.The terminal built its reputation on offering top-notch customer service and superior e-commerce capabilities.

