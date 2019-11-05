… Warns Staff Against Sabotage Of IGR

Determined to improve internal generated revenue (IGR) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the minister of state for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has warned secretariats, departments and agencies, under her supervision against any form of sabotage.

Aliyu, who spoke on the sidelines of the preparation of the 2020 FCTA Budget, at the weekend, added that she would deploy all constitutional means to punish any agency that fails to comply with the renewed vigour of the present administration to boost its revenue base.

She frowned at the lukewarm attitude of some revenue based agencies in driving the process, noting that no responsible government could run the affairs of a mega city like Abuja with budgetary provisions alone.

“You can quote me anywhere, I will be the first minister to discipline any erring agency or staff who wants to sabotage government’s efforts in up-scaling Internally Revenue Generation (IGR) for the administration.

This is not a threat to any agency or head of agency, but I will use the civil service rules and regulations to discipline any erring secretariat or staff. It is shocking to me that despite numerous opportunities available to the administration to increase its revenue generation, some secretariats or departments are only interested in the meager budgetary allocation from the federation account. How can we develop with this type of attitude?

And let me state unequivocally that no responsible government can manage a mega city like ours by depending on budgetary allocations. It is high time they go out and look for the money to develop Abuja of our dreams.”

A statement signed by the special assistant (media) to the minister of state, Austine Elemue, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, added that the minister had also expressed optimism that with the support from the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, the administration would achieve a milestone in its revenue drive.

