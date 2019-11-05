NEWS
We Are Ready To Tackle Smuggling On Waterways – Customs
The acting customs area controller of north western marine command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Deputy Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, has embarked on a familiarisation tour of his area of responsibility to tackle smuggling on the waterways.
A press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the public relations officer of the command, Saidu Abdulahi, said the CAC promised to curb smuggling on the north- western part of the country.
While addressing officers at Yelwa-Yauri and Dole Kaina outstations, he stated that the newly-created command headquartered at Lokoja, Kogi State, was charged with the responsibility of protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity at the north – western marine end of the country.
He mentioned some of the areas to be covered as Yelwa-Yawuri, Lolo, Dole Kaina, Gumbi, Toro, Tsamiya, Tunganleda, Gaffara, Wara, Zamare amongst others.
He disclosed that the command would re-strategise by positioning the outstations to better combat the threat posed by daring smugglers, noting that the anti-smuggling operation would be reinvigorated to ensure that the illegal routes around the waterways were effectively manned.
The acting comptroller encouraged the officers to remain steadfast and diligent in the discharge of their duties. He further charged them to complement the comptroller general of customs’ effort by sustaining the tempo of total compliance with the federal government’s fiscal policies.
MOST READ
Christmas: FG Moves To Reduce Price Of Rice
RCCG: Adeboye Storms Abuja For Holy Ghost Service
Gov Emmanuel Tasks Political Class Against Hate Speech
Senate Confirms Tsoho As Chief Judge Of Federal High Court
PMB Appoints Sarah Alade As Special Adviser On Finance, Economy
IPCR, Burundi To Collaborate On Peace-building, Conflict Resolution
‘UK’s Labour Party Will Examine Proposal To Ban Private Jets’
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Staff Recruitment: Senate President, NASS Clerk In War Of Words
-
NEWS15 hours ago
IGP Urges Govs To Emulate Buni As Yobe Launches ‘Operation Haba Maza’
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Sets Fresh Conditions For Reopening Of Borders
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Supreme Court Strikes Out Ex- CJN Onnoghen’s Appeal
-
NEWS14 hours ago
FG Committed To Improved Primary Healthcare Services – NPHCDA
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FBI Probe: 606 Autos Boss Get N50m Bail In N207m Fraud Trial
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Nigeria To Earn More From Oil As PMB Signs Deep Offshore Act
-
ISSUES13 hours ago
The Unwarranted Attack On Gov Obaseki, Oba Of Lagos, Others