We Are Ready To Tackle Smuggling On Waterways – Customs

The acting customs area controller of north western marine command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Deputy Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, has embarked on a familiarisation tour of his area of responsibility to tackle smuggling on the waterways.

A press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the public relations officer of the command, Saidu Abdulahi, said the CAC promised to curb smuggling on the north- western part of the country.

While addressing officers at Yelwa-Yauri and Dole Kaina outstations, he stated that the newly-created command headquartered at Lokoja, Kogi State, was charged with the responsibility of protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity at the north – western marine end of the country.

He mentioned some of the areas to be covered as Yelwa-Yawuri, Lolo, Dole Kaina, Gumbi, Toro, Tsamiya, Tunganleda, Gaffara, Wara, Zamare amongst others.

He disclosed that the command would re-strategise by positioning the outstations to better combat the threat posed by daring smugglers, noting that the anti-smuggling operation would be reinvigorated to ensure that the illegal routes around the waterways were effectively manned.

The acting comptroller encouraged the officers to remain steadfast and diligent in the discharge of their duties. He further charged them to complement the comptroller general of customs’ effort by sustaining the tempo of total compliance with the federal government’s fiscal policies.

