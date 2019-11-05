We Completed Power Project Awarded To Us – Chris-Ejik

Contrary to media reports that after collecting huge sums of money, it abandoned the power project contract awarded to it by the federal government, Chris-Ejik International Agencies Ltd, has said that the contract was fully executed.

Responding to various allegations made against the firm yesterday in Abuja, the company’s lawyer, Barr. Chijioke Onyeneke, said that the completed project was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo on August 15, 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently probing the alleged corruption and rot in the power sector.

Onyeneke lamented that the EFCC’s probe was being exploited by some fifth columnists and a section of the media to churn out misleading information about certain corporate entities and individuals.

A recent publication by a daily titled: “Power Sector Probe: EFCC Quizzes 50, Traces N1. 5bn Bribe to NDPHC” alleged that some companies contracted by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) to execute power projects collected staggering amount of money and abandoned the projects completely, half done or did just a little above 30 per cent job and disappeared with the money.

The report alleged that, “as for Chris-Ejik, it handled Obudu new sub-station with 35 per cent of the job done after being paid N1.034 billion and $4,945,087.16. The company complained of way leave. The same company collected N500 million for Lot Trx (Lekki-Ajah/Ota-Ogba-Papalanto. Nothing was done by our investigation but the onus is on the company to come up with proofs.”

In his reaction to the report, Onyeneke, said that as for Chris-Ejik International Agencies Ltd, “the figure bandied by the report as amount collected by the company cannot be corroborated by any contractual document anywhere.

“Besides, it’s a malicious and clear hatchet job sponsored by those who are out to tarnish the image and reputation of the company, Chris-Ejik International Agencies Ltd.”

Onyeneke told journalists that “it is totally false to say that Lekki-Ajah power project is an independent transmission line as the publication suggested. No it is not. Lekki-Ajah project was part of the Lot 14 transmission line comprising of New Abeokuta, Old Abeokuta, Ota and Papalanto.

“Lekki-Ajah was dropped out of Lot 14 project mainly because the federal government said it did not have the needed funds to finance the right-of-way on the contract and for the record, Chris Ejik International Agencies Ltd successfully completed the Lot 14 project and it was duly commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on August 15, 2019,” he said.

Onyeneke stressed that “Chris-Ejik International Agencies Ltd built a 260 MVA Transmission Substation. preceding this location are three other interconnected project locations – Ota, Papalanto and Old Abeokuta. Precisely the project started from Ota substation where we erected a 1×60 MVA substation and 4×33 KVA feeders.

“From Ota, it runs to Papalanto where we built 3x33KVA feeders. Continuing from Paplanto, the lines run to Old Abeokuta where we built 3x132KV feeders. From Old Abeokuta it runs to New Abeokuta which is where we are now. When you put these together, the Lot 14 project consists of engineering, procurement and construction of four substations and three transmission lines across four towns and communities,” he said.

Onyeneke, therefore, accused the medium of fake news and public misinformation, saying that “the report was biased as the company was not contacted to give its own side of the story.”

He clarified that the Obudu sub-station power project was initially designed as Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) 30MVA project but was subsequently taken over by the NIPP and was later moved to 60MVA.”

Onyeneke said the medium misfired on the amount Chris-Ejik International Agencies Ltd collected for the Obudu sub-station. According to him, “it is false to say that Chris-Ejik International Agencies Ltd collected the sum of N1. 034 billion and $4,945,087.16 for Obudu power project when in actual sense it collected a total sum of N373.844 million out of the contract cost and delivered about 40 per cent job. This money was paid in four instalments.

He said that the work was stopped because the federal government said it could no longer fund the project, adding that “all these facts are verifiable but the paper chose mischief instead of professional journalism for such a hatchet job”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

