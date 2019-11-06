2020 Hajj: Intending Pilgrims To Deposit N1.5m In Installments

Ahead of the 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has directed Nigerian intending pilgrims to deposit N1.5m in three installments to their state pilgrims’ boards in bank draft.

Head of public affairs, NAHCON, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, disclosed this in a statement released, in Abuja after the review meeting of 2019 Hajj and first preparatory meeting on 2020 Hajj on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with Chief Executives of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions (SPWB/A/Cs) and another meeting on Tuesday, October 29, with Licensed Tour Operators respectively.

The review meetings chaired by the NAHCON chairman, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, acknowledged the improvements made in the 2019 Hajj operations and call for maintenance of the spirit of teamwork and consultations to ensure the sustainability of the success.

Usara said the NAHCON also resolved that SPWBs would be allowed to conduct Umrah operations to boost their revenue generation at the state level.

She said that however, they must have dedicated and certified staff to run the Umrah services and must also run separate accounts for Hajj and Umrah, adding that NAHCON will monitor the accounts to ensure full compliance and proper utilization of the funds.

According to the statement, the commission gave tour operators up to November 30 to submit online application forms for 2020 Hajj license to avoid disqualification.

The statement read in part, “The following are some of the issues discussed. On Makkah/Madina accommodation, it was agreed that funds for booking of lodgings would be deposited early and directly to building owners for cheaper bargains. During operations, each state must deploy a minimum of one official to Madinah in advance of its pilgrims’ arrival for smoother coordination.

“On the issue of Masha’ir: in reference to the retreat in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa, the Commission lamented the several requests for extension of deadline for registration as compounding the Mina congestion problem. Therefore NAHCON cautioned both state boards and Licensed Tour Operators to abide by early registration and to stick to deadlines. The Commission assured that if this arrangement is respected, there is certainty that service providers in Saudi Arabia will reserve adequate space for pilgrims as requested in a formal communication.

“It is in relation to this that the Commission approved status quo to be maintained on remittance of Hajj fare; deadline for closure of registration will be announced in due course. Intending pilgrims are to deposit about N1.5m in three installments to their states’ pilgrims’ boards in bank draft.

“As for Licensed Tour Operators, due to number of complaints received from pilgrims on services being rendered not being commensurate with package paid for, measures have been taken to ensure that the package a pilgrim pays for is what will be served to them. Towards this, the Commission will define types of packages available and cost of each. The packages will be publicised in the mass media.”

