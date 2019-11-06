4.2m Nigerians Face Acute Food Shortage – FAO

About 4.2 million Nigerians are currently facing acute food shortages. This figure is projected to increase to 5.94 million from June to August next year.

These were some of the results of the October 2019 Food security analysis for 16 northern states and the FCT released yesterday in Abuja by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The analysis which was conducted by the FAO and other development Partners in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), shows that the worst hit states are Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The report also said the key drivers of the food insecurity in these areas are insecurity occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency, flooding and outbreak of diseases especially in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, while declaring the event open, thanked FAO and all the technical partners and donor agencies involved in the project, noting that attaining food security is one of the cardinal objectives of the present administration.

Alhaji Nanono who was represented by his permanent secretary, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar, said he was optimistic that the outcome of the analysis will provide useful information that will help the government in tackling the challenge of food insecurity in the country, particularly in the north-east ravaged by insurgency.

Country Representative of FAO in Nigeria, Suffyan Sanusie Koroma, in his remarks also thanked the development partners and donor agencies for their commitment and support for the analysis.

He said he is happy the figures are actually coming down compared to what it was previously.

According to him, though the figures are still high, there is marked reduction in the number of people under crisis situation in the three states.

He attributed this to the increased humanitarian efforts of donor agencies and government and expressed hope that the effort would be sustained.

The result shows that currently about 176, 945 people in Borno State are under emergency food crisis. This figure will increase to 308,635 people by June to August 2020 if nothing drastic is done.

It also shows that some states like Kaduna and Zamfara which currently are facing minimal food crisis, will be under pressure by June to August next year because of the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the states.

The event was attended by permanent secretaries and directors of ministries agriculture of the focus states as well as representatives of the technical partners.

