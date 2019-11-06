4,000 Athletes To Participate In Ekiti Marathon Race

No fewer than 4,000 athletes from across the globe are to participate in the maiden edition of the Ekiti 10 km Marathon race.

The sporting event which will hold on December 14, 2019 in Ikogosi Ekiti was put together through the initiative of Governor Kayode Fayemi, to attract national and international athletes to the state.

Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Mike Awopetu, made the disclosure during the flag off of the initiative in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Awopetu said the sporting event would hold around Aramoko-Erinjiyan-ikogosi corridor to promote unity, advance the economy and social interaction as well as develop tourism potential of the state.

The commissioner solicited the support of the corporate bodies and the host communities for the success of the sport fiesta.

“Though, the race will be held in Ekiti, but we won’t give Ekiti indigenes preferential treatment, because that would amount to corruption in the sports sector. If a man from Kenya or Tanzania wins, so be it.

“But it will expose them to the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with the best athletes across the globe and this can market them to scouts that can make enrich their careers better”, he said.

On the suspicion that undue interference and discrimination could mar the selection process, Awopetu said transparency would be upheld because it remains the way to get the best athletes from Ekiti that would shake the world.

Awopetu added that security will be deployed to monitor and protect the athletes, advising all interested participants to register free online.

The Consultant of the initiative, Mr. Segun Labiran, said no corrupt practices will be allowed in the selection of the athletes, assuring that the process will be transparent.

“The best runner, both male and female categories will get a N1,000,000 cash prize , second will receive a sum of N500,000 while the third place will go home with N300,000”.

The General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council, Mr. Deji Samo, said the sporting event will showcase Ekiti tourism corridor to investors all over the globe.

“This is because athletes will come all over the world to see the warm springs. There was a time the fastest man and woman in Africa were from Ekiti, but it has not happened for a long time and this is the time to return to that era”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

