Abandoned Projects: FCTA To Adopt PPP Arrangement

Worried by the number of abandoned projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially at the area councils, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it would adopt the option of Public, Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to complete some of the identified projects.

Speaking during a tour to Kuje area council, FCT minister of state, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, frowned at the number of uncompleted and abandoned projects in the area councils of the territory.

Aliyu specifically expressed worry over the dilapidating state of Kuje Mini Stadium, which she described as one of the ‘non-existence projects’ in the area council.

The minister also advocated for adequate funding of FCT area councils to decongest the city centre, noting that the tour of facilities at the area councils was to identity areas of urgent needs.

“As far as I am concern, the Kuje Stadium is non-existence because it has not been put to effective use in the past five years. The entrance has been overtaken by refuse dump and no sporting activities take place in the main stadium.

We are going to built shops at the entrance of the stadium, and that will discourage people from dumping their waste right by the side of the stadium. We are even considering the option of PPP arrangement to achieve this because if the stadium is put to effective use, some of our youths will be meaningfully engaged.”

Earlier, the chairman of Kuje area council, Hon. Suleiman Sabo, had noted that despite paucity of funds, the council has in the past six months empowered youths of the area through provision of entrepreneurial tools, provision of functional and effective free healthcare delivery system, among others.

Sabo,however,called for stronger collaboration with the FCT Administration to boost its revenue drive in order to augment the federal allocation and to curb insecurity in area council.

Receiving the minister in his palace, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, noted that the inspection tour by the minister is an indication of the high political will of the current administration towards the completion of ongoing projects, adding that the visit would also revive the people’s confidence in the administration.

Jibrin also seeks the completion of Kuje-Apo Road, rehabilitation of Kuje-Airport Express way, as well as the construction of the Kuje-Rubochi-Abaji Road.

