BUSINESS
Access Bank Commemorates World Savings Day
Access Bank Plc. Has celebrated World Savings Day with customers across the country by engaging school children in six geo-political zones on the importance of building an early savings culture and improving their future through financial independence.
The essence of the World Savings Day, which was celebrated by financial institutions and other related organisations on Thursday, 31 October, 2019, is to increase public awareness on the importance of savings both for households and for the national economy. This also encompasses the CBN’s initiative to bridge financial literacy and inclusion particularly for children in Nigeria.
Following the allocation of schools by CBN to licensed banks, Access Bank visited schools in Lagos, Taraba, Nassarawa, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom, and Enugu States. In addition, Access Bank’s CEO, represented by other Senior Management, visited the Ebonyi University Staff School, called the ‘CEO School’ in Abakaliki, and celebrated with the students.
Addressing the students, Herbert Wigwe, represented by the Zonal Head, Commercial Banking East, Access Bank Plc., Fidel Ibeabuchi, said, “Imbibing a savings culture is an important aspect of child development, and as parents, guardians and teachers, it is our responsibility to instill in them this mentality. In addition, it encourages a sense of discipline and planning, which can also be applied in other parts of your lives. As you grow up, pay attention to your finances, because whatever habits you learn and adopt now will lay a foundation for your future.”
The World Savings Day celebration follows other commendable projects of Access Bank to promote a savings culture among Nigerians, which also includes its recent partnership with MTN at the mPulse planet to educate pre-teens and teenagers on the importance of practicing good savings culture through new and interesting ideas. At the event, the Bank also introduced Dreamville.ng – a community where children can learn about managing money and other financial instruments, including many other attractions to enhance early savings culture.
