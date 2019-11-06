Again, Gov Masari Meets Repentant Bandits

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday presided over the state’s Security Council meeting with repentant bandits and others specifically dedicated to the contentious issues of banditry and kidnapping.

The governor had met with repentant bandits in the fringes of their hideouts in the eight frontline local government of the state in August this year which led to the peace process in the state.

Declaring the meeting opened shortly before the participants went closed doors session, the governor said the meeting would` review the progress so far made by the government, security agencies and repentant bandits in the peace initiative since the commencement of the dialogue with the bandits in the affected areas.

According to him, the meeting would ascertain the performance of the security stakeholders as they discuss the progresses, amendments and corrections in the peace accord, adding that he has received the special report of what transpired from 30th August to 31st October 2019.

He said the meeting will focus on briefing the participants on the contributions of the federal government and other states in the whole peace processes.

Masari tasked the participants to further move the peace initiatives to the next level for the return of peaceful coexistence in the state.

The prominent stakeholders at the meeting include the speaker of the state house of assembly, Tasiu Musa Maigari; the secretary to the government of the state, Mustapha Inuwa; the chief of staff to the governor, Muntari Lawal and the commissioner of police in Katsina, Sanusi Buba.

The commander of 17th brigade in Katsina and his counterpart in Kastina air force base, the state director of DSS, the state commandant of civil defence corps, the chairmen of the eight frontline local government transition committees and leaders’ herdsmen among others attended the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

