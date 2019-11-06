AIB Begins Investigation Into Air Peace Return Incident

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has commenced investigation into an incident involving Air Peace B737-500 which occurred yesterday.

In an official document issued and signed by AIB general manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, yesterday, the bureau stated it has been notified of a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace, with registration marks 5N-BUJ.

The agency further added that “the aircraft, which departed Murtala Muhammad Airport at 0735 local time was en-route Owerri from Lagos with 90 passengers and 6 crew members on board”.

“From the information provided by the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47 local time and subsequently made an air return to Lagos.

“The aircraft landed safely at 08:06 local time. All the occupants disembarked with no injury. The AIB team of safety investigators has commenced investigation”, AIB stated.

As the sole agency mandated to undertake the investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents, AIB added that the Bureau would be open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation.

Air Peace in another statement, signed by the corporate communications executive, Stanley Olisa which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday stated that “today at about 07:47 local time, our Lagos to Owerri flight, which was already airborne was aborted when the pilot in command noticed a change in the parameter of one of engines”.

According to Air Peace, the pilot reported the incident, took precautionary measure and returned to base in line with Air Peace safety operational procedures.

It added that the aircraft safely landed in Lagos at about 08: 06 local time. There were no injuries as the passengers were safely deboarded from the aircraft.

“The pilot has reported the incident to appropriate authorities. Air Peace apologises for the incident and assures its customers and other Nigerians that it continues to maintain high safety standard in its operations”, Air Peace stated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

