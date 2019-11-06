ALGON Condemns Attack On Oba Of Lagos, Obaseki, Others

Edo State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has condemned the attack on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; the Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other dignitaries, at the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the weekend in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a statement signed by Edo ALGON chairman, Hon. Jekins Osunde and 17 other council chairmen in Edo State, the association described the attack on the state governor and other dignitaries as ‘barbaric and disgraceful.’

It said, “ALGON, Edo State Chapter condemns, in strong terms, the recent attack on the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; the Chancellor of the University, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other dignitaries at the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole last weekend at Iyamho.

“The attack on the state governor and those prominent citizens who were guests to the first ever convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho is barbaric and disgraceful, and must be condemned by all well-meaning people of the state.”

The statement further said the incident does not portray Edo people’s hospitality, but is a clear manifestation of ignorance and total disregard for constituted authority, noting, “It is shameful that eminent personalities could be so humiliated at the residence of the former governor of the state who is now National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.”

The councils’ chairmen urged the Edo State Commissioner of Police to do all within his power to bring all the actors involved in the shameful act to book as they are all identifiable.

They also pledged their unalloyed support to Governor Obaseki’s second term bid.

