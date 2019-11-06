Alleged N2bn Fraud: Court Orders Examination Of Maina’s Health

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the deputy comptroller general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (Prisons) in charge of Welfare and Medical to conduct a thorough examination of the former chairman of defunct Police Pension Task Force, Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, to ascertain his health status.

Maina is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of fraud, abuse of public office and money laundering amounting to N2billion.

During the sitting of the court yesterday, Maina’s counsel, Francis Orosanya, informed the court that the 1st defendant’s absence in court to face his trial was as a result of ill health.

Consequently, a prison staff tendered a medical report endorsed by one Dr Idowu Ajayi of the Nigerian Correctional Service, which indicated why he was indisposed.

Though, Mohammed Abubakar, the prosecution counsel opposed the medical report as basis for request for an adjournment, however, Justice Abang used the court’s discretion to adjourn the matter to November 7, for continuation of trial.

In his ruling, Justice Abang noted that in either criminal or civil proceeding, a court of law may exercise its discretion to adjourn, stressing it was not mandatory that a court can adjourn sitting.

“The medical report issued by a Doctor from the Nigerian Correctional Service is supposed to assist the court but it did not.

“The report ought to have stated the period of time the 1st defendant will be indisposed. The Doctor did not specify how long the 1st defendant would absent himself from trial.

“Medical report cannot be used to stay proceeding in a criminal trial. The medical report is speculative and subjective,” the court held.

Consequently, the court made an order compelling the Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (Prisons) in charge of Welfare and Medical to examine the 1st defendant and submit report on the next adjourned date.

The court also dismissed an application by the 1st defendant’s counsel seeking the prosecution to tender the medical report of his client while in the custody of the EFCC.

Justice Abang in dismissing the application as lacking in merit, held that no evidence was tendered before the court that such report or examination was carried out on the 1st defendant while in the custody of the EFCC.

“It will be speculative to do so,” the court said.

Meanwhile, concerted effort by Maina’s counsel to force the court to adjourn proved abortive as Justice Abang ordered counsel to move his bail application.

The court had earlier fixed November 19, for argument on Maina’s bail application but had to abridge the time to November 5, since Maina’s lawyer had withdrawn the first bail application filed by Ahmed Raji, SAN, who previously represented Maina in the case.

