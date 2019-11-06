APC Cautions PMB Over Gov Tambuwal’s Congratulatory Message

The Sokoto State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised President Muhammad Buhari to be weary of politicians like Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who sent him congratulatory messages after his victory at the Supreme Court.

Giving reasons for their advice, the APC in a statement signed by its state chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida wondered why Tambuwal who after rating President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership since 2015 below average should suddenly turn around to congratulate him after the Supreme Court verdict.

Isa Achida expresses concern over Tambuwal’s congratulatory message to Buhari saying that it was hypocritical for Tambuwal who was not magnanimous in victory, advising Buhari to be magnanimous in victory.

While stressing that the Supreme Court verdict has elicited lots of congratulatory messages from Nigerians, Sadiq queried Tambuwal for advising Buhari to form an all-inclusive government when he was doing the direct opposite of what he is asking another leader to do.

“The Supreme Court verdict has attracted variety of comments from Nigerians of all persuasions. Majority of the comments were messages of congratulations, with some coming from very unexpected quarters.

“Among the latest converts who appear to profess a new found love for President Buhari, is the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“In a statement issued by his spokesman in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, Governor Tambuwal called on the president to be magnanimous in victory, to form an inclusive government and to be circumspect in running the affairs of state,” he said.

Sadiq who noted that many Nigerians were surprised by this sudden and suspicious gesture of Governor Tambuwal who has penchant for attacking Buhari added that it should be considered as a mere political gimmick.

“The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is therefore surprised at this sudden change of attitude by Governor Tambuwal, as well as his surreptitious conversion to a well-wisher of PMB.

“The same Buhari that has all along been his object of scorn and bitter criticism, is now being coated in such sweet words of affability. The same Buhari that he had all along painted as a failure and a never-do-well, is now suddenly being sought for trust and friendship.

“We, in the APC believe that Governor Tambuwal’s congratulatory message is no more than cheap political gimmick, that should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“How can one give what he does not have? Governor Tambuwal should be the last person to advise anyone to be magnanimous in victory, because he failed to display such magnanimity when he was pronounced winner of the contentious 2019 governorship election in Sokoto State. Since that pronouncement, his government has been nothing but vindictive to all real and perceived members of the opposition APC in the state.

“The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to call on the President to ignore and reject the so called congratulatory message of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal because it is no more than a Greek gift that one can better do without. It is a message that is not well intentioned. It means the exact opposite of what it says,” he said.

