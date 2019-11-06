APC, PDP Differ Over Appeal Court Judgement On Ekiti South Senatorial Poll

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state have differed over the Appeal Court judgement on the Ekiti South senatorial election.

While APC rejected the Wednesday’s appellate court verdict which on Wednesday sacked its candidate, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP commended the court for upholding the victory of the party’s candidate, Senator Biodun Olujimi in the election.

The APC, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Elder Sam Oluwalana, said the judgment did not reflect the wishes of people of the Ekiti South Senatorial district.

“The judgement, delivered earlier today can best be described as a travesty of Justice and robbing Peter to pay Paul” the Party declared.

Oluwalana, who doubles as SSA (Media) Party Matters to the state Governor said, “We commend Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who was highly-revered by his colleagues in the Upper Chambers, for the exemplary leadership, which he exhibited within the short period he spent in the Senate. We are proud of his achievements during the period, as he was able to manage information outflow, without any scandal in the House”.

He however appealed to the people to go about their normal businesses rather than taking the laws into their hands over the judgement.

” We advise our supporters in the state not to be swayed by the judgement, but to rather remain steadfast with the state government, in its quest to make things better for the people of the state”, the statement added.

But PDP in its reaction said the judgment of both the lower tribunal and the appeal court did not come as a surprise because the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission did not reflect the true vote cast in the first instance.

According to a statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the State, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the Party berated INEC for allegedly colluded with the APC steal the mandate which was given to Sen olujimi and PDP at the poll without minding the democratic consequences on the nation.

The Party however gave kudos to the judiciary for righting the wrong appropriately by declaring Sen olujimi and PDP as the authentic winner of the National Assembly election.

“We congratulate all members of our Party in the State and particularly congratulate Sen Biodun Olujimi for her courage to fight the battle to a victorious logical conclusion.”

The Party urge all the leaders as well as members of the Party to see this victory as that of God, hence the need to cooperate to move the Party forward.

“We want to assure all our members that with the victory of Senator Olujimi there is a great future for the Party, what we just need is to walk in unison towards subsequent elections in the State.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

