APC, PDP Working Together In Zamfara – Gummi

Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gummi representing Gummi Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the National Assembly, in this interview, speaks on the 2020 budget, border closure, among others. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH met him

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented his 2020 Annual Budget of N10.33 trillion to the National Assembly. What is your take on the budget?

Well, the first problem is that the budget is grossly underfunded. The proposal of such amount is really not very good for us to achieve our economic development. You can imagine a ministry receiving as low as N40 Million capital project, but in their wisdom they felt this is the right thing to do. Yes, we still give it to them for carrying over 60 percent of 2019 budget to 2020 and they are trying to complete all the projects in record time, if we strictly adhere to that, and complete all the projects, that means we should not be having abandoned projects. Projects should start and end in any fiscal year. Be it as it may, with little funds for capital expenditure we should expect at least 60 percent being carried over from 2019 to 2020 to be fully funded, but if we are to carry anything less than that 60 percent capital expenditure being carried to 2020, honestly the aim is being defeated already, but at the same time everything has merit and demerit.

One of the merits of rushing this budget is that we are going to adjust our calendar to go back to the normal way of January to December and if we can achieve that, I think it’s a major step in a right direction so that we can have a standard year budget where projects can start from January and end in December now giving room to focus on another year. On the issue of demerit anything you rush you are bound to make mistakes, that is why it’s not good to rush.

The minority leader in the house Rt. Hon Elumelu, has come out to say that even though PDP is not against passing the budget by December, it must pass through proper scrutiny. what is your view on this?

I believe in fairness, the truth of the matter is this, 2020 annual budget is being rushed and we are going to see that side effect of rushing the budget very soon, but there is a mission to this. The aim is to correct the calendar so that our annual budget will have a time line, but you cannot eat your cake and have it. If you want the budget to be properly scrutinized, that means meeting the January dead line is not feasible, so we have to look at the bad and good sides of it, the good side of it is that we are going to fix our calendar while the side effect of it is that we are going to have a lot of errors which will delay the full implementation of the budget.

So, if we want to correct it, lets give APC chance to make it but if they fail to get it right by 2021, then we will come out and push them away.

The closure of border by the Federal Government has brought in untold hardship to Nigerians as food items like rice and others are now on the high side. How do you react to this?

You know sometime if you want to achieve a particular aim or agenda, you have to be draconian on some issues. You should be ready to say enough is enough, but where I disagree with this action of closure is that there is no humanity in the manner, because if you close your borders abruptly there will be a sharp reduction of resources available for people. So, everything should be done step by step. If the government wants to fix the Agricultural sector, empower people, change the economy, what have they done to the quality of farming in Nigeria? That’s the question, what has the president done to increase the yield per hectare for farmers in Nigeria. If they have not done that, then closing the borders is unnecessary, even though it’s a good thing because if you want your economy to grow, you have to encourage indigenous manufacturers, farmers etc. With that, if you close the borders their products will go a long way by reducing the hardship Nigerians are facing. But what good is it for one farmer to be rich while the whole country is going hungry, because what we are farming cannot feed the country.

But if the government improves yield, improve capacity to produce enough food, then you can close the border completely, everything should go together. One, you increase yield by 10 percent, you close 20 percent of the border as the case may be. For example, if you were allowing hundred tons of rice to come in before, now you can say only eight percent should be allowed so that the 20 percent that you have cut off is what our local farmer should be able to battle with. If you are giving our farmers five years window for every peasant farmer to produce 10 bags of rice per hecter in every five years which may not be feasible because of lack of good economic plan, but if good farming implements are provided for farmers you can see that our farmers will be able to produce 10 to 15 bags of rice on one hecter. With this, you can close your border. Believe ME, nobody will complain. But the reverse is the case people are hungry. Farmers are not meeting up with the demand of Nigerians. I am a farmer, I cannot meet up to five bags per hecter because of some logistics.

I ended up with about 35 bags in all while spending more than the what I got on the rice from my farm, with this coupled with the border closure there is bound to be hardship in the country.

Northern governors have identified the porous borders in the north as being the course of insecurity in Nigeria, as a stakeholder what is your view?

The governors are hundred 100 percent right, absolutely correct. Our borders are porous, we have two issues now to deal with, to open borders for food items to come in and close the borders for arms smuggling, criminals and illegal migrants not to come in. We should close the borders to these criminals so that we can have peace in Nigeria, let us put an end to this migration of criminals from neighboring countries.

If you see these hoodlums when they are carrying out their evil act you will know that they don’t have sympathy for humanity, they are not coming into the country for any economic purpose, they come into the country from the borders to rob, kill people, make their money and go back to their base. The governors are recording what is happening in their various states. If borders are closed with the intention of stopping the movement of ammunitions and criminals, it will go a long way in solving this problem of insecurity in the country. So, I concur on the closure of the borders only for criminals like bandits, Boko Haram and arms proliferation. If you go to Zamfara today, you will see these bandits moving freely in the market with their AK 47 riffles, go to where people are charging their phones collect any phone they like and go.

They enter any shop they like, buy whatever they want without paying a kobo and go all in the name of the peace accord signed with them by the state government even though they have stopped the killing in my state because of the peace treaty. They now say we can move around now nobody will touch us unlike before. Even though there is a peace pact signed with bandits, the people are still afraid of losing their lives. About 15 of these bandits were arrested yesterday in Sokoto State with a lot of arms and money worth over N100 million in their possession. This is as a result of porous borders, we heard that this bandits left Gummi area in Zamfara, heading to Sokoto before they were arrested.

Zamfara which used to be APC State has suddenly became a PDP State, how can you describe Zamfara under the administration of Governor Matawalle?

My friend, who told you that Zamfara is APC State, APC borrowed the State from PDP. It was a PDP State until Senator Yerima came in as governor under the then ANPP which metamorphoused into APC. APC only ruled for eight years in the history of Zamfara State and now God has returned it to PDP, the only party that knows how to fix the state. With the ministry of happiness created by APC in Zamfara State under the administration of former governor Yerima, the state did not move forward or develop but now Matawalle is what a Governor should be. A man that has kept all bitterness aside and is running an all inclusive government irrespective of your political affiliation.

If you go to Zamfara today, you will see PDP and APC working together under his cabinet just to move the state forward. Even the two APC factions in the state are not agreeing together on their own but the governor is managing the two factions in his cabinet without any problem. Governor Matawalle havs constructed a good road network in and outside the state, paying off workers salary as at when due, massive infrastructural development going on, in fact he deserves our commendation because he’s taking Zamfara State to the next level.

