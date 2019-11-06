NEWS
Argungu Emirate Sets Up 15 C’mttes For Fishing Festival 2020
Preparatory to the famous Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Kebbi State, the Argungu emirarate council under the leadership of emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera has inaugurated Fifteen (15) committees charged with the responsibilities of making all necessary local arrangements leading to the successful hosting of the event in 2020.
This was made known to newsmen by Alhaji Muhammad Musa Argungu, the chairman local Publicity Committee (AFF 2020) in Argungu.
He said the emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera had invited prominent sons and daughters of the emirate including traditional rulers in view of the festival scheduled to hold in 2020.
According to him Mera said the objective of constituting the local committees by his council was not unconnected to his council resolve to ensure a hitch – free Argungu Fishing Festival in March, 2020.
He added that the emir said as the host community, the people of the Emirate must give every support and cooperation to the Kebbi State Government in its determined efforts to re-invigorate the International fiesta.
Mera described Argungu fishing festival as unique and outstanding and the most widely attended festival within and outside Nigeria as the oldest known festival of its kind.
He called on well to do individuals of the Emirate to contribute in whatever capacity they could to make the festival a befitting and worthwhile event.
He directed the committees to swing into action and ensure speedy execution of the various assignments given to them.
