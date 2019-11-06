Brain Drain: FG Strategises On Retaining Skilled Workforce

As brain drain raises concern in the health sector, the federal government has expressed its willingness to open up conversation with doctors and nurses on retaining skilled workforce in the health sector.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this at the 2nd Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) National Health Summit, 2019 and the 25th Triennial Conference of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), yesterday in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented by the minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said, “We still have much need to strengthen our highly specialised human resource for expanded healthcare delivery”.

“The federal ministry of Health will work with State and local government to encourage the creation of a conducive environment for healthcare professionals to practice and thrive”.

“Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for Nigeria is a primary target for the present administration and also recognised worldwide as a critical strategy for human capital development to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

“Efforts are ongoing to restructure the national health insurance scheme, to make it more efficient and effective and work with state governments to expand coverage by enrolling more people in the informal sector, and including the rural population,” he said.

According to him, “The care of the patient also envisages that the patient must have access to information and education regarding his illness to enable him participate in making informed choices”.

He further said that the federal government wished to see an end to inter-professional disharmony in the health sector, a real cause of concern to the society.

He noted the invitation extended to other members of the healthcare delivery family and the steps taken to bring the subject up for discussion at this meeting.

