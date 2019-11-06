Confusion As Fire Guts Balogun Market

There was confusion yesterday in the highbrow Lagos Island when fire razed the popular Balogun Market destroying goods worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that a 3-storey commercial building of lock-up shops in the market was where the inferno started ravaging shops, with thick smoke billowing into the sky as officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) battled to put out the raging inferno.

As the traders scampered from their shop huge crowd thronged the arena, slowing down fire service officials and others from carrying out their duties effectively.

Helpless traders who wept uncontrollably watched in awe as their investments went up in flames.

LASEMA team and other responders despite all difficulties, are battling the fire, which had not abated as at 3:51pm.

A LASEMA’s spokesman, Nosa Okunbor said emergency responders were on top of the situation as the fire which has affected almost every section of the building is at risk of spreading to other buildings next to it due to proximity and closeness.

He said, “It is a situation which presented peculiar difficulties to responders to access the source of the fire in order to effectively put it out on time. Despite obstacles of inaccessibility via roads and set -backs, as all the affected buildings are continuously built together in a conjoined manner, the combined efforts of LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service and Federal Fire Service are on ground with the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, mustering and marshalling all necessary equipment and manpower in battling the raging fire.

“So far there are no casualties, no fatalities and no injuries. Also, there’s been nobody trapped in any of the commercial buildings. Recovery operations still ongoing with the Skylight Fighter Truck fully activated and deployed to aid swift recovery, as dampening commences.”

