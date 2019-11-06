Court Stops ‘Operation Positive Identification’ By Army

Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the Nigerian Army to suspend the ongoing Operation Positive Identification by the army pending the determination of a suit filed by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana

Justice Aikawa ordered both parties to maintain status quo ante after counsel to the federal government, Dayo Apata urged the court for an adjournment to enable him appear personally in the matter.

Falana, who filed the suit on October 25, is seeking, among others, an order stopping the operation.

The lawyer joined the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the Army and the Attorney-General of the Federation as respondents in the suit.

Falana told the judge that the respondents had been served the processes and the proof of service was in the court’s file.

This was confirmed by a Principal State Counsel from the Ministry of Justice, who prayed the judge to grant an adjournment to enable the Solicitor-General, Dayo Apata, to appear to handle the matter personally.

Falana did not oppose him.

Justice Aikawa granted his application.

Justice Aikawa in a short ruling held that, “In view of the agreement between counsel, I hereby order the first and second defendants to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the case.”

He then adjourned the matter till November 18.

In the suit, Falana argued that the planned nationwide operation which will run from November 1, to December 23, 2019, by which Nigerian citizens would be required to move about with means of identification is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The human rights lawyer argued that the operation violates his right and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

He filed along with the suit an order seeking an interim injunction restraining the three respondents from going on with the plan pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

In a supporting affidavit sworn to by a lawyer in his team, Taiwo Olawanle, the plaintiff recalled that on October 8, 2019 the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai disclosed that the Operation Positive Identification, said to be ongoing in the North East theatre of Boko Haram insurgency would be extended to cover the entire nation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

