Edo 2020: 18 APC LG Leaders Adopt Obaseki

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the 18 local government areas of Edo State have unanimously adopted Governor Godwin Obaseki, as the party’s flag bearer for the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

The leaders adopted the Obaseki during an enlarged meeting with the governor at Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

A chieftain of the APC from Edo South, Rev. Michael Agharevba, moved the motion for the endorsement and adoption of the governor for a second term, commending Governor Obaseki on his achievements as governor in the past three years.

He noted that the governor has transformed all sectors of the state within a short time.

“We are solidly behind the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu for a second term. This is the first time somebody is speaking to our hearts and it is evident in the physical structures he is building across the state,” he said.

Former chief whip of the Edo State House of Assembly and a leader of the APC in Edo North, Hon Shaibu Abdullahi, seconded the motion for the adoption of Governor Obaseki as the APC flag bearer in the elections next year.

A former council chairman and chieftain of the APC in Edo Central, Mrs. Stella Okoro, said the women of the state have unanimously agreed to adopt the governor and support his bid for a second term, noting that; “When a woman carries you on her back, you are protected. We are happy for all the governor is doing. We are carrying him on our back as a sign of our support for his administration.”

Earlier, Edo State chairman of the APC, Barr Anselm Ojezua, echoed the party leaders’ support for Governor Obaseki’s second term bid. He said the APC in Edo State has been active and remains strong as ever before, noting, “We will take those steps that will protect the integrity of the APC. Once we are done sanitising our party system, we will be better and stronger.”

He explained the APC prohibits the formation of parallel movements within the party structure, noting that the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) cannot be an organ of the party.

In a vote of thanks, APC chieftain, Charles Idahosa, urged the party leaders to intensify work at the ward level to defeat the common enemy against the Governor Obaseki-led government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

