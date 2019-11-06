NEWS
Edo Broadcasting Service Generates N24.05m As IGR In 10 Months
The Edo State Broadcasting Service (EBS) has remitted a total of N24.05 million to the Edo State Government, as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from December 18, 2018 to October 29, 2019.
The new financial status of the station follows sweeping reforms instituted by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition the media outfit for optimum service delivery.
In its October report, Acting General Manager of EBS, Mr. Ransley Abu-Osagie, said the state government-owned broadcast service remitted a total of N24,050,000 since he assumed management of the station, noting, “On Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the sum of two million and fifty thousand Naira (2,050,000) was remitted to government thus bringing the total sum paid to the government treasury since December 18, 2018 to date to twenty-four million and fifty thousand Naira (24,050,000).”
He noted, “The station remitted part payments to external auditors for year 2017 and year 2018 auditing respectively.”
Abu-Osagie said the station also paid off some inherited debts owed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to address some of its power supply challenges, adding that repair work is ongoing on a 400KVA generator, which provides alternative power supply to the station.
According to him, “Some months back a portion of the inner fence measuring about 40 feet fell and compromised the security of our equipment. As at date, we are happy to report that the failed portion of the fence has been repaired up to 90 per cent.”
Recall that Governor Obaseki embarked on an overhaul of EBS in his commitment to revamp all state-owned media enterprises.
The overhaul led to the appointment of a new management that has turned the loss-making entity into a revenue-generating outfit.
The state government is completing processes for the procurement of new equipment to improve the performance of the broadcasting service.
MOST READ
Balogun Inferno: Sanwo-Olu To Embark On Regeneration Of Lagos Island
Kaduna Scholarship Board Seeks Assembly’s Intervention In Policy Review
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
4,000 Athletes To Participate In Ekiti Marathon Race
Reps To Probe Chinda, Onyema Others Over PDP Caucus Leadership
APC, PDP Differ Over Appeal Court Judgement On Ekiti South Senatorial Poll
Google Curates Lagos Traffic, Transport Fare In Maps
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Minimum Wage: Labour Sets Dec 31 Deadline For Govs
-
CRIME17 hours ago
Monarch Flees Edo Community As Youths Raze Palace
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Reps Raise The Alarm Over Possible Ebola Outbreak
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Is Pantami Right On USSD Directive?
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Abba Kyari: Our Man, Their Target
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
APC, PDP Working Together In Zamfara – Gummi
-
NEWS8 hours ago
JUST IN: Appeal Court Sacks Senate Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye
-
NEWS17 hours ago
APC Cautions PMB Over Gov Tambuwal’s Congratulatory Message