EFCC Trains Officers On Cybercrime, Digital Forensics

Worried by the increasing cases of computer-based fraud, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has trained its officers in cybercrime and digital forensics investigation.

The intensive four-day training programmes in cybercrime and digital forensics investigation, was organized for officers drawn from various zonal offices and the head office, at the EFCC Academy Karu, Abuja.

The head of the Operational Studies Unit, Suraj Sanusi said the training was designed to improve the capacity of staff in the area of Cybercrime and Digital Forensics based on the need assessment conducted by the academy and also the commission’s efforts at sharpening staff skills and knowledge to tackle the rising incidences of cybercrime in Nigeria and beyond.

According to Sanusi, the course was delivered by in-house experts from the Cybercrime unit and the Digital Forensics department of the Commission.

The participants went through practical exercises on current trends of Cybercrime investigation and digital forensics.

While presenting certificates to the participants, the Commandant of the Academy, Prof Ladi Hamalai, encouraged them to put what they had learnt into practice and also train/share the skills acquired with their colleagues who were not privileged to be part of this programme.

She charged the officers to put in their best in curbing cyber criminality.

