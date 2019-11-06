el-Rufai, Legislators, Religious Leaders, Other Meet Over Security

Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has met behind closed doors with House of Representatives members from the state, Kaduna State Assembly members, traditional and religious leaders from Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Igabi local government areas alongside heads of security agencies in the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said during the meeting, El-Rufai explained in details, security measures taken by the state government in the three local government areas and the state at large.

The statement explained that heads of security agencies also took turns to reel out their operations and current state of security in the three local government areas.

According to the statement, the traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders in the meeting made their submissions while heads of the security agencies responded with planned operational strategies which were unanimously adopted.

The statement said: “The House of Representatives and State Assembly members and other stakeholders also made comments at the meeting.

The roll call of federal and state legislators present at the meeting included the following:Rt. Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde-Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Shehu Balarabe- Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency, Zayyad Ibrahim-Igabi Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani-Igabi West State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Haruna Inuwa-Doka/Gabasawa State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Abdulwahab Kurminkogi-Ikara State Constituency, Hon. Ayuba Chawaza-Chikun State Constituency”

Hon. Salisu Isah-Magajin Gari State Constituency, Hon. Bala Umar-Kakangi State Constituency, Hon. Shehu Yunusa-Kubau State Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo-Zaria City State Constituency, Barr. Aisha Dikko- Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi-Chief of Staff”

“HRH Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Jibril Zubairu II, HRH Etsu Chikun, Dr Danjuma Barde, Rt. Hon. Hassan Adamu Shekarau

Jafaru Ibrahim Sani- Commissioner Local Government,Hassan Usman- Commissioner Riot Damages, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Samuel Aruwan- Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs”

The security agencies were represented by the Garrison Commander, One Division Brig-Gen OJ Akpor, Commodore Yakubu Pani, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Air Commodore Ibrahim Sani, Base Commander Nigerian Air Force, DC Abdullahi Ibrahim, Idris Koya, State Director of DSS, BA Dutsinma State Commander NSCDC, and Col. Francis Omata representing Operation Safe Haven.

