Engineers Have No Hand In Building Collapse – COREN

The president, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Ali Rabiu has emphasised that engineers are not to blame for the rise in incidences of building collapse in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from jourimmediately after the inauguration of Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), an independent body responsible for degree accreditation in line with Washington Accord on Tuesday, Engr. Rabiu said the responsibility for building collapse cannot be solely put on the doorsteps of engineers.

“In many cases of building collapse that has happened in this country, we have not found engineers wanting. We carry out investigations when they happen. The only building I would say some engineers owned up even when they did not participate in the process was that of Synagogue Church Of All Nations in Lagos.

“They only took responsibility just to protect some people and now they are paying for it. Apart from that, for every other collapse that we have investigated, engineers have not been found wanton” he said.

The newly inaugurated committee according to the president will be responsible for the accreditation of engineering programme in Nigerian universities on behalf of COREN.

Engr. Rabiu while stating that Nigeria is bidding to join South Africa in obtaining the membership of the Washington Accord added that the essence is to enhance the mobility of qualifications and degrees of member countries.

Responding on behalf of members, the chairman of the Committee, Engr. Prof. J.A Olorunmaiye expressed gratitude for the privilege of serving the Council in particular and Nigeria at large.

He said his Committee will do their best in carrying out the assignment in the best possible way.

Other terms of reference of the Committee include to develop guidelines and templates for the conduct of professional interviews and any other matter as may be considered necessary to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the registration process of COREN.

The committee has a time frame of six weeks to complete its assessment.

