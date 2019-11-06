Equities Market Reverses Uptrend As ASI Down By 0.10%

The bench index of the Nigerian equities market reversed previous day’s gain as it dipped 0.10 per cent, following losses posted by high capitalised stocks, yesterday.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 25.71 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.10 per cent to close at 26,375.35 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N13 billion, to close at N12.839 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Nestle Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, UACN Property Development Company and Honeywell Flour Mills.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that “We believe the bearish momentum will be sustained in subsequent sessions as investors maintain a risk-off approach towards equities.”

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive, with 17 gainers versus nine losers. Law Union and Rock Insurance recorded the highest price gain of 9.52 per cent, to close at 46 kobo, per share. Unity Bank followed with a gain 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance rose by 7.89 per cent to close at 41 kobo, per share.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) went up by 7.69 per cent to close at N7.00, while FCMB Group appreciated by 6.88 per cent to close at N1.71, per share. On the other hand, UACN Property Development Company led the losers’ chart by 9.35 per cent, to close at 97 kobo, per share. Honeywell Flour Mills followed with a decline of 5.77 per cent to close at 98 kobo, while Nestle Nigeria went down by 4.16 to close at N1,150, per share.

