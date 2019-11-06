FG Begins Social Media Sanitisation

The federal government said it has commenced the process of injecting sanity into the Social Media space to prevent it from setting the nation on fire.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday.

“As a matter of fact, we have already put in motion the machinery for this.

“We have written letters to the major stakeholders who would nominate representatives and we are going to sit down together to decide on how best to confront this menace,’’ he said.

The minister noted that the government had the responsibility to keep the country together, therefore, social media would not be left alone to destabilise the nation.

He said the government welcomed the debate that had followed the decision and announcement to sanitise the social media space and the airwaves.

“We are glad about the criticism because what we set out to achieve is to bring the matter to the front burner of discourse.

“We are not under any illusion that the people will take this hook line and sinker.

“We are, however, glad that there are more people who believed that the social media poses imminent danger to the unity of Nigeri, especially as they have become merchants of fake news and hate speech,” he said.

The minister noted that those who had opposed the regulation of the social media had not denied the fact that the platform was being used by purveyors of fake news and hate speech with grave consequences.

“Their concern largely, which is unfounded is that it might lead to the stifling of the freedom of press or gaggling the media.

“However, we want to make it clear that it is not our intention to do this.

“The only people who are afraid of the decision to sanitise the social medi and the airwaves are the purveyors of hate speech and fake news.”

