FG Fixes Nov 23 For Abuja Carnival

The federal government has concluded plans to host the 2019 Abuja Carnival on 23 November, 2019.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, also intimated the FCT minister with the details of the 2019 Abuja Carnival and also solicited his support and cooperation, as the host and partner, for the success of the carnival.

Mohammed noted that the 2019 Abuja Carnival, scheduled for 23rd to 25th November with the theme: ‘’Culture for Peace’’ will be extended to other area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) so that the entire FCT would feel the impact of the carnival.

He said, ‘‘Street carnival and the opening ceremony will be held at the Old Parade Ground to Area 1; Durbar – Kuje Stadium; Boat Regatta – Jabi Dam; Masquerade Fiesta – Govt. Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada; Traditional Cuisine Fair/Bush Bar – Old Parade Ground; Command Performance/Award Night – Banquet Hall, State House; Contemporary Music Fiesta – Old Parade Ground.’’

The minister said the objective of the carnival was to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and also enhancing the nation’s unity.

He appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for assistance, especially in the areas of accommodation for participants, security, provision of venues, medical services, wastes management control, decoration of venues and streets, as well as in traffic control.

Responding, the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, pledged the support of the administration to the success of the carnival, noting that the carnival, which is a very important event, would also showcase the FCT and all the locations within the area councils.

Bello noted that the carnival holding at the area councils of the FCT would create social and economic activities, make residents of the area be active for some time and will generate movement of resources and upgrading of facilities.

While pledging the support of various secretariats of the administration towards ensuring the success of the carnival, the minister, however, appealed to the minister of information to incorporate fishing festival in its subsequent events, noting that the FCT is home to very large water bodies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

