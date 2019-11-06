FG Launches Nigeria’s Demographic Health Survey Report

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday officially launched the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) report, on the information collected for the status of Nigerians to address the health issues in Nigeria.

The national dissemination and the launch of the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) was organised by National Population Commission (NPC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

Buhari who was represented by minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said the survey would help Nigeria’s ministry of health on demographic Survey.

“The NDHS is to provide important data for policy making, planning and formulation that can be used to approach development and make impact on healthcare service delivery toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals for the wellbeing of Nigeria,” he said.

In her address, the acting chairman of NPC, Barr. Bimbola Salu Hundeyin said; “ 2 per cent of women and 2 per cent of men ages 15 and above have difficulty or cannot function in at least one domain of disability such as seeing, hearing, communicating, remembering or concentrating.

“Walking or climbing stairways, and washing all over the body or dressing up, 9 per cent of women and 10 per cent of men have some difficulty in at least one domain.

“The data on disability will be of significance to the Social Development Statistics in planning for the wellbeing of persons living with disabilities in the country.

“The total of 41,821 women age 15-49 in 40,427 households and 13,311 men age 15-59 in one third of the sampled households were interviewed, representing a response rate of 99 per cent of women and 99 per cent of men,” she said

She noted that the 2018 NDHS is the sixth Demographic Health Survey (DHS) conducted in Nigeria since 1990, and The survey provides up-to-date estimates on basic demographic and health indicators in the entire country.

“However, under-5 mortality slightly increased from 128 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2013 to 132 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018,” she added

According to her, Nigeria is working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and the government of Nigeria together with our development partners will use these findings to guide policy and programmatic decisions to ensure healthy lives for all Nigerians.

