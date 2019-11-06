FG To Review Policy On Culture, Tourism – Lai Mohammed

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has revealed that plans are on ground by the federal government to launch National Policy on Culture, Tourism and conclude work on Motion Picture Council of Nigeria among others.

The minister made this revelation when he hosted Culture, Arts, Tourism and Entertainment Writers Association (CATEWAA), recently in Abuja.

According to the minister, the last four years was filled with remarkable and laudable achievements, noting that there were some misconceptions in certain quarters that the ministry, in the past four years, paid more attention to the information sector than culture and tourism.

Mohammed said, “But I can tell you, with evidence, that we achieved a lot in the tourism and culture sector, or the creative industry generally. However, in this second term, we plan to conclude and launch the National Policy on Culture as well as the National Policy on Tourism in order to set the necessary legal framework for the sector.

“We will also finalise work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria Bill and submit it to the Federal Executive Council. There is plan to also create a proper regulatory environment for the sub-sector that has put Nigeria’s name on the global map, thus attracting the much needed investment to the sector.

“We will also establish the Endowment Fund for the Arts to create a legal framework for the financing of the sector. We also plan to make the National Summit for Culture and Tourism, which we first held in April 2016 a yearly affair, starting from the first quarter of 2020.”

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the ministry would conclude work and launch the National Festival Calendar within the year and a regular meeting of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT) to catalyze the growth of tourism, at least three meetings a year is visible. This is intended to attract more tourists, both domestic and foreign to the events.

“Also 21 states have indicated interest to participate in the Abuja Carnival”

Earlier, the President of CATEWAA, Mrs Bridget Onoche stated that the meeting with the Minister was imperative considering the desire of the association to project activities in the culture sector.

She said, “We are optimistic that this meeting will chart a new course in our relationship. Our objective is not to hold the government to ransom but to collaborate with other stakeholders in giving the sector the desired publicity.

