Google Curates Lagos Traffic, Transport Fare In Maps

Google has launched a new Traffic tab in Google Maps in Lagos. Announced in July at Google for Nigeria, the new Traffic tab offers users a snapshot of the information they care about most: traffic, weather, bus stop busyness, and current expected fare levels for Danfo.

The Traffic tab provides bus riders with information to help them find their most efficient route, both in travel time and transport costs. Until now, Google Maps users have only been able to access information for other forms of transportation including cars, 2-wheelers, BRT and ride hailing.

The Traffic tab includes a new directions experience, which features suggested routes which may combine walking, taking a Keke or okada, Danfo or BRT. Information about the estimated fare range, expected travel time and pictures of the stops along the route are now available to aid travellers on their trips around Lagos. Clicking on the pictures will allow users to get a 360 degree view on Streetview to help them better understand their location.

Senior Product Manager, Google Maps, Jeff Albertson, said “What we have built for Lagos is a global first for Google Maps, and a step towards helping people in many other cities where transport can be informally organized as it is in Nigeria.”

He said: “We co-designed this product with people in Lagos. It was an engaging process to start from scratch, bring diverse teams of Googlers to Lagos, interview Lagosians and Local Guides, understand local needs, and then design something that weaves together all the many ways that people here move around.”

