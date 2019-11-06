NEWS
Gov Badaru Presents N157.54bn Budget To Jigawa Assembly
Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has presented N152.9 billion Appropriation Bill for 2020 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.
The proposed budget is 4.5 per cent less than the 2019 fiscal estimate.
The governor presented the budget to the state assembly yesterday and tagged it as “budget of sustained economic growth and social transformation-meeting the next level.”
He explained that the sum of N75.1 billion was proposed for capital projects for the fiscal year. He said this year’s capital project dropped by 1.8 per cent compared to what was proposed in last year’s budget.
Education carried the largest share of this year’s budget in which it gulped the sum of N19.88 billion while the sum of N18.32 billion was proposed for road and transport development.
Also the sum of N10.88 billion was earmarked for Agriculture and Livestock Development, N7.89 billion for health sector and N7.65 billion for water supply.
In his remarks, the speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, promised speedy passage of the budget and assured the governor of the Assembly’s cooperation for the development of the state.
The speaker also appealed to the youths to meet the challenges ahead of them by seeking functional education that would feed the job requirements of potential employers.
