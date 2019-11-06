Gov Sule Restates Commitment To Health, Education

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has restated his administration’s commitment towards focusing on health and education.

Governor Sule made this known yesterday while delivering a keynote address as the co-host of the 2nd National Health Summit, as well as the 25th Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Triennial Conference, at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja.

The governor stressed that his administration is determined to intervene continuously in the health sector in order to bring quality, affordable healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

He described the theme of the summit tagged: “Patient Centred Care” as apt and timely, with the Nigerian medical sector now keying into the time tested private sector axiom, which says, “the customer is king.”

The governor commended the Nigerian Medical Association for spearheading the shift in medical practice in the country’s healthcare sector, where previously the patient has no say in his or her treatment.

He described the national health summit as critical to the development of the country’s health sector, adding that it was the fallout of the first national health submit that brought about the National Health Act, with one percent of the country’s income deducted for the health sector.

“Who knows whether after this summit, the one percent deduction will increase to three percent?”. he said.

