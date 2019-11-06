Group Calls For Release Of Jatau, Others

The Ngwang Ishi O’tarok (NIO), a socio-cultural group of the Taroh Nation has called on the security agency responsible for the arrest of the Ponzhi Kurmi Shehu Jatau and five others to have a re-think and release the arrested persons for the sake of peace and to allow the Committee of Traditional Rulers complete the task it was set up to accomplish.

NIO in a statement signed and issued in Jos by its national president, Mr. David Dashe said the call is in line with their strong belief that confrontation and maximum use of force has not abated the crisis in Wase and may worsen it, adding that on their part they have continued to call on the people to remain calm and give peace a chance.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Nigerian Army in a statement issued in Abuja by the Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu and published by a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) reportedly arrested a militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau and five others at a hotel in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “A notorious Tarok militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau and five of his accomplices were also trailed and arrested in a hotel in the Central Area, Abuja. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were very active in the unfortunate Plateau crisis that caused the lives of citizens and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.”

The Army further said that with the return of peace in the state, the criminal gang resorted to kidnapping, extortion and unleashing unprecedented carnage on innocent residents.

NIO while reacting on the arrest of the Tarok leaders said that the Tarok community in Wase has been involved in intra-ethnic crisis which degenerated into severe suppression of opponents, loss of lives and massive destruction of property adding that the ugly experience has left behind scars of worry; and increasingly induced a climate of fear and anxiety among the innocent population in the area, especially women and children who are most vulnerable.

