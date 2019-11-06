How Nasarawa South Senatorial Battle Was Lost And Won

In this piece, DANJUMA JOSEPH takes a look at the power play that ousted Senator Suleiman Adokwe and brought in Senator Umaru Al-Makura, as the senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial zone.

It was indeed a battle of the titans, until recently when the Appeal Court, Makurdi Division, put an end to fierce political battle between the two political joggernuts.

The whole battle started like a rumour that; the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, was going to contest for senate, since his second term was going to end 29th May, 2019.

The other rumour also has it that Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, a third timer in the Red chamber, was eyeing the seat for the fourth time.

At the long run, the two strong politicians put an end to the hearsay and made their intentions public; they threw their hats into the ring with a fierce contest where the battle was fought and won.

Records have it that Senators Adokwe and Al-Makura, have been friends for over 40 years. They went to the same university, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and graduated together in 1978.

The two of them got their parties mandate to contest the senate seat of Nasarawa south senatorial zone.

Senator Suleiman Adokwe, got his ticket on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a very keen contest with his kid brother and friend, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo.

Onawo, was also a member of the Green chamber representing Doma/Keana/Awe federal constituency on the party platform. He aspired to move to the Red chamber.

Onawo, also a former speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, went into the contest with his childhood friend, Senator Adokwe, but he lost. Both of them are from the same ethnic group, Alago.

Having lost the senatorial ticket at the primary, he was picked as the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, during the 2019 general elections but they lost.

On his part, Senator Al-Makura won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for the senate seat, after a hot contest at the primary level with Senator Salihu Egyegbola.

Senator Egyegbola is from the same town with Senator Adokwe; they both hail from Agwatashi (Olosoho), in Obi local government area of Nasarawa State.

Adokwe and Egyegbola are blood relations, though from different royal families in Agwatashi; Adokwe is the senior, while Egyegbola, is the junior brother.

Egyegbola, with the backing of the then governor, Al-Makura, got the APC ticket for senatorial slot and contested against his brother in 2015 and won.

Adokwe, not satisfied with the result as declared by INEC, went to the then National Assembly election petition tribunal in Lafia, but he lost to his kid brother.

He took the case to Makurdi division of the Appeal Court, to ask for justice, where he won his case after six months and went back to the senate to complete his 12 years.

Indeed, it was a very fierce contest between Al-Makura and Adokwe, but the bulk ended at Senator Al-Makura’s table; he succeeded in giving Adokwe, the fight of his life and money.

It was indeed a fierce contest because, during the campaigns, Al-Makura, at every giving opportunity gave reasons why he wanted to be the senator to represent Nasarawa South senatorial zone.

He said the person that represented the zone at the National Assembly for the past 12 years (Adokwe), wasted the opportunities of the zone without any tangible results.

“I want to be Senator because what we have done in the zone for the past eight years is beyond comparison to what past administration had done. Therefore, I appeal to you to vote APC to continue with the development in the state.

“In Nasarawa State, the APC has fulfilled all promises in terms of infrastructural development in places like Awe, Doma, Keana, among many other towns. I therefore, charge you to vote people who have the feeling of the masses”, he said.

At the peak of the elections in February this year, Al-Makura, appointed Hon David O. Ayewa, as the Director General-DG, of his campaign.

Mr. Ayewa was Senator Adokwe’s campaign DG in 2007 and 2011, but they parted ways along the line for reasons best known to them.

Adokwe and Ayewa, are from the same ethnic group of Alago tribe and from one council, Obi local government area. Adokwe, is from Agwatashi town, while Ayewa, is from Obi town.

Also at the peak of the election, Al-Makura, who was then the seating governor, appointed some kinsmen of Senator Adokwe, Alago people, into various positions.

Alago people are some of the majority ethnic groups in Nasarawa State, attached to a lot of political values, since the nation’s political history.

Alago people dominate Nasarawa south, they have three local government areas, out of the five local government areas that make up Nasarawa South senatorial zone.

Nasarawa south senatorial zone has five local governments namely Lafia, Doma, Obi, Keana and Awe.

People of Alago ethic group, who are Kwararafa decent own Doma, Obi and Keana, local governments, while they are found in large numbers in Lafia, Awe and spread across the state and some parts of the country.

After 12 years in the Red chambers, like the Oliver Twist, Senator Adokwe, had wanted another four years to make it 16, but his dream for additional years was cut shot by the declaration of Al-Makura, as the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Al-Makura winner of the February 2019 National Assembly election after pulling 113,156 votes to defeat Adokwe, who got 104,595 votes.

Adokwe, not satisfied with the election results, ran to the National Assembly elections tribunal in Lafia, where he lost.

He went further to the Appeal Court in Makurdi, but the odd didn’t favor him as the case may be in 2015, he lost again to Al-Makura.

In addition, the appeal court awarded the cost of N200,000 to be paid by Adokwe, to Al-Makura.

The panel of Justices, Jummai Hannatu Sankey and Joseph Eyo Ekanem, dismissed the appeal brought before it challenging the the tribunal ruling that gave Al-makura victory.

According to the appeal tribunal, “the petitioner was inconsistent. You cannot ask the court to grant relief on unsubstantiated matters as the court does not rely on hearsay to dispense justice”.

“It’s contrary to the practice of trial courts and in fact a fundamental irregularity for counsel to appear both as counsel and as a witness in the same case particularly where the evidence he gives is so material that it forms the basis of the decision of the trial court on the matter…”

A counsel to Senator Al-Makura, Dr. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun said “I am happy with the ruling, this court of appeal has reaffirmed the victory of Senator Al-Makura, this is victory for democracy in Nigeria.

“The people will now feel the atmosphere of development and enjoy more dividend of democracy for the state and the nation at large,” he said in his response.

On his part, Senator Adokwe attributed what happened to the will of God, saying he was satisfied in the last 12 years in the senate.

“It is the will of Almighty God for me, I thank Him for granting me the grace to accept this with peace that surpasses all understanding”.

“I served in the senate for 12 years and remain eternally grateful to God and my people who have always elected me even in the last elections. We abide by it, and we succumb to the will of God for us.”

“I’m 65 years old and I have come a long way, the people of my zone have supported me all along, I can say without fear of contradiction that I have never lost election in my zone whether primary or general elections, so they have done well for me, they have given me a lot of respect and I will always work for the people of this zone”.

“Collectively, we will decide what to do in future, where to go, where to pitch our tent, just as I have being given support, I’m ready to

also support the young people coming to become what they want to become”.

“Standing for election to me is no longer something that is in the pipeline, it can only happen if I’m mobilized by the people for reasons that they think I ought to do it for them but on a reasonable scale, that is off for me, but I’m ready to work with my people, I need

to show my gratitude by continuously belonging to the process that will shape my political future, that I will definitely do”, Adokwe said.

