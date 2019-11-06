I Will Emerge As First Female Gov Of Bayelsa – Eches

With the overwhelming reception of my 3-Point agenda on modern infrastructure, wealth creation and, youth and women empowerment, by the good people of Bayelsa State, it is certain that l will emerge the first female governor of the state in the Saturday 16, November 2019, gubernatorial election, Mrs Seiyefa Eches, the gubernatorial candidate of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) in the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State, has said.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, she said that she is on a rescue mission to transform Bayelsa state and provide essential dividends of democracy to assuage the pains and sufferings of the long-suffering people neglected and marginalised by previous state and federal governments.

She said that the era of playing politics with the lives and destinies of the good people of Bayelsa State is over, adding that she is a change agent the people have been waiting for.

The statement reads in part, “It is unfortunate that after 23 years Bayelsa State was created, there is no tangible development despite being a foremost oil producing state. Previous governments in the state lacked the political will and dexterity to implement and execute people-oriented projects and programmes resulting to abandoned projects across the state. Yenagoa, the state capital remains a glorified village.’’

My government, if elected into office will complete all abandoned federal, state and local governments projects and initiate new ones that will boost the people’s standard of living.

“My government will ensure that headquarters of major oil companies operating in Bayelsa State are relocated to the state, which will lead to employment of our youths and rapid development. Investors will be encouraged to build refineries in the state, while gas flaring will be eliminated and all forms of oil pollution. A digital community will be established in Yenagoa like the famous Silicon Valley in America to encourage digitalization of Bayelsa’s economy. Our people have suffered enough, they desire and deserve a better life. That’s what my 3-point agenda is set to achieve”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

